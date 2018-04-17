BEQUIA DROWNING

Police are investigating a report of the sudden death of Jabez Hazel, a one-year old child of Paget Farm, Bequia.

According to reports, 14-year-old Natiesha Hazel, the Mother of Jabez hazel, was at her stepfathers’ resident in Spring, Bequia when she lost sight of the minor child, who was later found unresponsive in the pool.

Jabez Hazel according to reports was rushed to the Port Elizabeth Health Center where she was pronounced dead by the Medical Doctor.

The incident accorded at Spring, Bequia about 4:40 p.m. on Saturday. Investigations are being conducted in this matter.

A post mortem is to be carried out on the body to determine the cause of death.







