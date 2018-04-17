Carnival Bands Association- VINCY MAS 2018

Preparations have already begun here for the official launch of presentations from the Costumed Bands which would be featured in Carnival celebrations this year.

Word of this came from Juanita Alexander of the Carnival Bands Association (CBA), during the media launch for Vincy Mas 2018, hosted by the Carnival Development Corporation, CDC last week.

Miss Alexander said fifteen mas bands would be featured during this year’s festivities, but one will not be competing. She said the launch is set to take place next month.

Miss Alexander also said the CBA is also embarking on its 2018 to 2021 Development Program, which is aimed at enhancing the development of Costume Bands in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







