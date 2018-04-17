LIBERTY LODGE AND JUVENILE JUSTICE REFORM

The Ministry of Social Development says the newly refurbished Liberty Lodge Boys Training Centre, which was re-opened last month will address issues relating to the OECS Juvenile Justice Reform Project (JJRP).

The project is being implemented locally by the Ministry of Social Development; and the Focal Point, Lafleur Quammie Harry said its main objective is to improve the life circumstances of young people who come into conflict with the law.

Speaking during the On the Beat program aired on NBC Radio Mrs. Quammie Harry said it was reported on a number of occasions in the past that children who came into contact with the law were detained at the Police Headquarters.

Mrs. Quammie Harry said with the opening of the Liberty Lodge Boys Training Centre they are hoping that children will no longer be detained at the same places as seasoned criminals.







