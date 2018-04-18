CHANGES FOR LPG PRICES

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Commerce and Trade, said Cabinet has granted approval for changes to be made to the prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG, with effect from Monday April 16th.

According to the Ministry, a 100-pound cylinder of LPG now costs $180.77 in Areas one two and three, and $201.77 in Area-4.

A 25-pound cylinder of LPG is now being sold at $45.19 in Area-one; $46.19 in Area-2 $47.19 in Area-3 and $50.19 in Area-4

And a 20-pound cylinder of LPG is now being sold at $37.15 in Area-one; $38.15 in Area-2; $39.15 in Area-3 and $42.15 in Area-4.

Area one refers to areas from Kingstown to the Arnos Vale/Villa area on the windward side and from Kingstown to Lowmans Leeward on the leeward side.

Area -2 extends from Area one north-east to Langley Park and north-west to Keartons, including all areas lying between Langley Park and Keartons.

Area-3 means all areas on the mainland other than those falling within Areas one and two; while Area-4 refers to the Grenadines.







