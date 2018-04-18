FIRE TRAINING PROGRAM CLOSURE

Sixty-three persons drawn from several Departments of the local Police Force received certificates this morning, after completing one week of specialised training conducted by personnel from GlobalFire; a charitable organisation based in Ontario, Canada.

The training course is an initiative of Fitzgerald Huggins, St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Consul General to Canada.

Delivering remarks during this morning’s closing ceremony, at the Old Montrose Police Station, Inspector Junior Simmons said the trainees are now better equipped to deal with fire emergencies and noted that training is an important element in the operations of the Police Force.

The Police Officers participating in the training were drawn from the Fire Department, RRU, SSU, CID, Traffic, Port, Outstations and were joined by participants from the Red Cross Society, Teachers Credit Union and the Argyle International Airport.

GlobalFire delivers basic firefighting and pre-hospital emergency medical care training, to members of volunteer and professional firefighting organizations in developing countries, in order to enhance fire protection and emergency medical services in the local community.

The Police personnel received training in search and Rescue, Steep Bank Rescue, Urban Search and Rescue, Rescue from buildings, Entanglement, First Aid, Fire Burns, Confined Spaces, Hazardous Materials Awareness and Ropes and Knots.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related