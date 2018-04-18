FLOW NATIONAL NETBALL RESULTS

SVG General Services Maple and Distributed Vet Star Girls were in winner’s row yesterday afternoon in the FLOW National Netball Championships at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.

In Division (3), SVG General Services Maple defeated Maple (4) 33-12, and Distributed Vet Star Girls beat Q-Tech Solution Netters 46-27 in the 2nd Division.

There will be no matches in the Championship this afternoon, but the Under-23 and Senior Squads will be training at 4:30, and there will also be a training session for Netball Umpires.

The Championship will continue tomorrow afternoon. In Division (3), SVG General Services Maple will play against Prime Consulting 3J’s Valley Strikers at 5:00, and in Division (1), Western Union Mitres will oppose Dennisford Foster ASCO at 5:45, also at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.







