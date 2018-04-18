NLA BAGGA T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET RESULTS

There were victories for Warriors, Surprisers, and Prisons Department, last weekend in the National Lotteries Authority Barrouallie Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship at the Keartons Playing Field.

On Saturday, Warriors defeated Bragadat by 8 wickets.

The scores: Bragadat 75 for 7 off 20-overs; Kerwyn Barber 16, Mikhail Williams 14; Chester Keil 2 for 10, Kemarley Williams 2 for 13, Warriors 76 for 2 off 9.1-overs; Akeil Mason 27 not out, Pilson Harry 16.

Prisons Department beat Sand Crab by 20 runs.

The scores: Prisons Department 111 for 7 off 20-overs; O’ Keife Andrews 58, Winston Patterson 17; Kareem Johnson 3 for 14, Sand Crab 91 for 7 off 20-overs; Urias Francis 35, Toney Rodney 14; Osborne Joseph 2 for 25.

On Sunday, Surprisers won from Bragadat by 78 runs.

The scores: Surprisers 129 off 20-overs; Calvert Cordice 32, Handel Browne 12; Terry Francis 2 for 21, Bragadat 51 off 13-overs; Travis Fraser 14, Casnell Duncan 13; Garvin Davis 3 for 6, Neville Williams 2 for 6.

Also, Surprisers gained a 3-wicket win over the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police.

The scores: Police 101 for 8 off 20-overs; Roderick John 21, Osrick James 19; Randolph Dickson 2 for 18, Shresford John 2 for 26, Surprisers 102 for 7 off 19.1-overs; Calvert Cordice 26, Garvin Davis 18; Dominic Ellis 3 for 17.







