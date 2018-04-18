NLA SVG MASTERS FOOTBALL FIXTURES

The semi-finals in the National Lotteries Authority SVG Masters Football Tournament will be played this evening at Victoria Park.

Sion Hill Masters will meet Layou Masters in the first semi-final at 6:00, to be followed by the second semi-final between Rock Hard Cement/Howard’s Marine Calliaqua Masters.

Tomorrow evening at 6:00, the Vintage Gold Masters and Third World Richmond Hill United Masters will contest the Bronze Plate Final, and at 7:00, COMPUTEC VINCY Masters will play against Guardian General Barrouallie Masters in the Silver Plate Final.







