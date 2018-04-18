PUBLIC SPEAKING- Family Breakdown

The South Rivers Police Youth Club will be hosting a panel discussion on the topic – Tackling Family Breakdown and Parenting to Prevent Youth Crime: “Can or does poor parenting contribute to crime in the state?”

The panel will comprise of Senior Magistrate, Rachane Browne-Mathias; Former Deputy Commissioner of Police, Lenroy Bewster; Assistant Superintendent of Police Trevor Bailey and Pastor Dudley Duncan of the New Life Prayer Tabernacle Church, South Rivers.

The upcoming panel discussion is one in a series of public discussions and debates being hosted by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Youth Clubs in an effort to foster a closer relationship between the Police Youth Clubs and by extension, the Police Force and the wider Community.

The forum is scheduled to be held on April 22nd at the South Rivers New Life Prayer Tabernacle Church starting at 3:30 pm.







