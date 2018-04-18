TCCU- Leadership Training

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers’ Union, will be hosting a leadership training workshop later this week, with the objective of sharpening the leadership skills of the persons here.

It will feature several speakers on issues such as: ‘Discovering Yourself and the Next Step’, ‘Team work and Team Building’, ‘Negotiation Skills’, and ‘Getting the best out of Meetings: The Basics of Parliamentary Procedures’.

The workshop will be held under the theme: “Embracing the Leader in All of Us,” and will be held at the National Insurance Services (NIS) Conference Room commencing at 9:00 a.m. the take place this Friday April 20th.







