VINCY CLUB AVENUES UNITED CONCACAF SHIELD

Vincentian Football Club, Avenues United squandered a 2-nil lead yesterday afternoon as S.V Real Rincon of Bonaire earned a 2-2 draw in their CONCACAF Caribbean Club Shield in the Dominican Republic.

Avenues United took an early lead after Myron Samuel converted in the 5th minute and they maintained that lead to half time. Romano Snagg put them 2-nil ahead by scoring in the 62nd minute. But in the space of 8 minutes, S.V Real Rincon scored twice. First, through Roberto Windster in the 82nd minute, and then by Fitzgerald Frans who scored in the 90th minute.

The draw left the teams on 3 points each from a win and a draw with S.V Real Rincon advancing because of a plus 2 goal difference over Avenues United’s plus 1 goal difference.

Inter Moengo Tapoe of Suriname emerged as the best overall winner in Group “B” of the Championship. Club Franciscain of Martinique was second, followed by S.V Real Rincon of Bonaire.

Tomorrow, Inter Moengo Tapoe will meet S.V Deportivo Nacional in the first semi-final, and Club Franciscain will oppose S.V Real Rincon in the other semi-final.







