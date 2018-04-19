60th GUIDING CELEBRATION

The 60th Anniversary of the Caribbean Link of Guiding will be celebrated on Sunday April 22nd.

To celebrate this milestone, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Girl Guide Association will host two activities.

On Saturday 21st, there will be a Panel Discussion on the topic “Teenage Pregnancy: its consequences and implications for growth in the Girl Guides Association of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines”.

Presentations will be made by Professionals in the Health, Social and Religious Sectors as they bring their perspectives to bear on the given topic.

All Guiders, Rangers and Guide Patrol Leaders are expected to attend the Panel Discussion, which takes place at the Girl Guides Headquarters from 10am on Saturday.

On Sunday 22nd, Caribbean Link Day, the Girl Guide Association is asking all members to wear their uniforms to whatever Church they attend.







