CAESAR- SVG BANANA TO GRENADA

Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar said St. Vincent and the Grenadines will soon begin exporting bananas to Grenada.

He made this statement in response to a question during a recent sitting of the House of Assembly.

Minister Caesar said while the country does not currently export bananas to the international market, there continues to be a great demand for locally produced bananas on the regional market.

He says the exportation of bananas to Grenada comes as that island continues to diversify its Agricultural sector.

The Minister said other markets are also opening up in other Caribbean islands which St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be capitalizing on.

On June 28th of this year the country is also expected to have the relevant certification to resume banana exports to the United Kingdom.







