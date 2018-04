In the CFU Women’s Challenge Football Series, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Women’s Football Team lost 1-nil to St. Lucia Women yesterday in St. Kitts.

In yesterday’s second match, St. Kitts and Nevis beat Dominica 1-nil, while Cuba outplayed Barbados 7-nil in another match in Jamaica.







