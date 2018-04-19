POLICE SHOOTING- WAR TEACHER DEAD

A young man from Gibson Corner, Ronique Chewitt has died after he was shot by Police on Tuesday.

Police say at about 3:45 pm, members of the Police Force were on Mobile Patrol in the Gibson Corner area, when Chewitt aka “War Teacher” was seen walking along the said public road acting in a suspicious manner.

As result, members of the party alighted the vehicle and approached him, he ran into some bushes then drew a firearm and pointed it at the police, the police opened fire and he was shot in his chest and arm.

Chewitt was taken to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Police say a .45 firearm and eight rounds of ammunitions, two portions of cocaine and a portion of cannabis was found on his person.

Chewitt was a suspect in several matters, including the robbery at Lions Club Lotto Booth.







