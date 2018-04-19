Youlou Pan Movement 40

The Youlou Pan Movement said the Panorama competitions will be even more interesting this year as they celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Steel Pan in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This statement was made by President of the organization, Oneka Morgan during her remarks at the media launch for Vincy Mas 2018, hosted by the Carnival Development Corporation last week.

Miss Morgan said this year they are celebrating “Forty at Forty” with the top prize being forty thousand dollars for the winners of this year’s senior Panorama Competition to celebrate the 40th Anniversary.

She says they are expecting the friendly rivalry between the Steel Orchestras to be even more competitive this year.

The 40th Anniversary activities throughout this year are being held under the theme: For The Love Of Steel Pan.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related