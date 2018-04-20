FLOW NATIONAL NETBALL RESULTS

In the 3rd Division of the FLOW National Netball Championships yesterday, SVG General Services Maple defeated Prime Consulting 3J’s Valley Strikers 26-11 at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.

In the 1st Division match, Mitres beat Dennisford Foster ASCO 61-26.

At the same venue this afternoon, Maple (4) will play against Island Blends Success Radio at 5:00 in Division (3), and in the 2nd Division, Eveready Future Stars will meet the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (2) at 5:45.







