MR BRYAN ST. ELMO BYAM of Fairhall and the USA died in the USA on Tuesday 27th March at the age of 63. The funeral takes place on Saturday 21st April at the Calliaqua Methodist Church. The body lies at the church from 2:00 p.m. The Service begins at 3:00pm. Burial will be at the Golden Vale Cemetery. Transportation will be provided by the Vans POPS for persons wishing to attend the funeral from Fairbaine, FairHall and Glen







