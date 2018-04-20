NLA BAGGA T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET FIXTURES

Five matches will be played tomorrow and Sunday in the National Lotteries Authority Barrouallie Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship at the Keartons Playing Field.

Warriors will meet Surprisers tomorrow afternoon at 1:00, and Questelles Police Youth Club (QPYC) will oppose Sand Crab at 3:00.

On Sunday, Hill View will play against Challengers at 9:30 in the morning, Clinchers will meet Questelles Police Youth Club at 12:30, and Dr. Thomas Injectors will oppose Clinchers at 3:00 in the afternoon.







