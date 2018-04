COMPUTEC VINCY Masters defeated Guardian General Barrouallie Masters 3-1 last night at Victoria Park to clinch the Silver Plate of the National Lotteries Authority SVG Masters Football Tournament.

Third World Richmond Hill United Masters beat Vintage Gold Masters 4-1 to win the Bronze Plate.

The Tournament will climax on Sunday with the Final between

Sion Hill Masters and Rock Hard Cement/Howard’s Marine Calliaqua Masters, to be followed by the Presentation Ceremony.







