RICHLAND PARK T20 SOFTBALL FIXTURES

The opening round of matches in the FLOW/Carib Beer Marriaqua Twenty/20 Cricket Championship will be played tomorrow and Sunday at the Richland Park Oval.

Tomorrow afternoon at 1:00, Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars will face Mt. Pleasant, and at 3:00, Clean Stamp Bar will clash with Country Meet Town Out-Ah Trouble.

On Sunday morning at 10:00, Dr. Thomas Injectors will play against Ean Trucking and Block Making Fully Loaded, then Fairburn United will come against Dipcon Road Warriors at 12 noon, and Bruce Law Chambers Smashers CC will take on CGM Gallagher Novice at 3:00.







