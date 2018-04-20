SENIOR WINDWARDS WOMEN CRICKET

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Women defeated host St. Lucia Women yesterday in St. Lucia to win the Inaugural Senior Windward Islands Women’s 50-overs Cricket Championship. The Vincentians played unbeaten during the round robin segment and defeated St. Lucia in a battle of the Saints, winning quite comfortably by 8 wickets.

The final scores: St. Lucia Women 184 off 48.5-overs; Insellar Joseph 48, Nerissa Crafton and Roylyn Cooper 23 runs each; Nyasha Williams 3 for 31, Stacy-Ann Adams 3 for 42, Cordel Jack 2 for 31.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Women 186 for 2 off 34.2-overs; Cordel Jack 86 not out, Stacy-Ann Adams 60.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Women had earlier beat Grenada Women by 82 runs and Dominica by 6 wickets.

Grenada Women defeated Dominica Women in the third round encounter.

The teams will now be engaged in the Twenty/20 format which started today.







