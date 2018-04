In the Hairoun Biabou Football League, Hairoun Grove Street Ballers and World Eleven chalked up victories over the weekend at the Biabou Playing Field.

On Saturday, Hairoun Grove Street Ballers beat Brotherhood FC 3-nil, and World X1 secured a 3-nil victory over Sparta FC (2).

At the same venue this afternoon, Biabou Stingers will play against Greggs FC at 4:30.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related