CFU WOMEN’S FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP LATEST

St. Lucia topped Group “A” of the Caribbean Football Union’s (CFU) Women’s Challenge Series at Warner Park in St. Kitts yesterday after a 1-nil victory over St. Kitts and Nevis. St. Lucia Women finished the Group on 7 points from 2 wins and a draw. It was a 22nd minute goal that gave St. Lucia victory.

In yesterday’s second match of Group “A”, Dominica Women defeated St. Vincent and the Grenadines Women 3-nil following second half goals by Sari Finn in the 51st minute, Michlyn Morgan in the 61st minute, and Kasika Samuel in the 70th minute. The defeat left St. Vincent and Grenadines Women at the bottom of the Group without a point.

In Group “B” second round matches in Jamaica, Jamaica Women defeated Barbados Women 3-2, and in Group “C” in Haiti, Haiti outplayed the U.S Virgin Islands 14-nil.







