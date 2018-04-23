FLOW NATIONAL NETBALL RESULTS

In the 3rd Division of the FLOW National Netball Championships C and W Construction Star Girls defeated Nice Radio Clinchers 25-17 over the weekend at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.

In the 2nd Division, North Leeward Stars beat SVG General Services Strikers 59-32, and Cash Wiz Green Hill Sports Club defeated Nice Radio Clinchers 31-21 in Division (3).

This afternoon at 5:00, Prime Consulting 3J’s Valley Strikers will play against the Under-16s in the 3rd Division, and at 5:45, there will be a 2nd Division match between Q-Tech Solution Netters and National Properties Netters. The matches will also be at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.







