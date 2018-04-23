NLA SVG MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

Sion Hill Masters defeated Rock Hard Cement/Howard’s Marine Calliaqua Masters 2-1 at Victoria Park in a keenly contested Final last night to win this year’s National Lotteries Authority SVG Masters Football Tournament.

Randy Pierre scored one goal and Diego Sutherland converted a penalty to give Sion Hill Masters the Title, while I’Shama Mc Cree netted the goal for Rock Hard Cement/ Howard’s Marine Calliaqua Masters.

Earlier, Layou Masters beat Bequia Masters 1-nil to clinch third place. The goal was scored by Gregg Myers.

In the Championship, Lezlo Mc Kenzie scored the Most Goals (13), and the Best Goal-keeper Award went to Jamal Duncan of Layou Masters.

In the Presentation which followed, Sion Hill Masters collected the winning prize of $3000.00, 15 gold medals and a Trophy, Rock Hard Cement/Howard’s Marine Calliaqua Masters were presented with $2000.00, 15 silver medals and a Trophy, and third place Layou Masters pocketed $1000.00, 15 bronze medals and a Trophy.

The other participating teams received a Trophy each. 12 Teams took part in this year’s Championship.







