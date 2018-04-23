SVG PRE CADET TABLE TENNIS RESULTS

Caleb Howard won the Pre-Cadet Table Tennis Championship over the weekend after an 11-7, 11-4, 11-2 victory over Michel Creese in the Final at the West St. George Secondary School in Belair. The Presentation Ceremony took place after the Finals.

Akeil De Roche emerged the Cadet Champion by beating Caleb Howard 15-13, 11-8, 11-8 to take the Title.

The Junior Boys Title went to Michel Creese who defeated Akeil De Roche 9-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-8, 11-7 in the Final.

Akeil De Roche and Michel Creese beat Juwan Howard and Caleb Howard 11-7, 11-6, 12-10 to win the Junior Doubles Title.

At the same venue, the Senior Championships and Masters Championship will be played from Thursday 26th April to 28th, 5:30 in the afternoon.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Table Tennis Association has announced that overseas-based players, David “SKY” Llewellyn and Kavir Gaymes will participate.







