MRS NETTIE ELLEN DEBIQUE WILLIAMS-PILGRIM better known as MAMA NETTIE, COUSIN NETTIE and LEADER PILGRIM of Rose Hall died on Monday April 16th at the age of 86. The funeral takes place on Sunday April 29th at the New Testament Church of God, Rose Hall. The Viewing and Open tributes begin at 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm.







