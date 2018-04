JOE-LENE ZE-NEAH NEIL better known as BABY J of Richland Park and Penniston died on Monday April 23rd at 5 months old. The funeral takes place on Saturday May 5th at the Joyful Praise Tabernacle. The body lies at the church from 1pm. The service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Richland Park Cemetery.







