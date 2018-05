MR LONCEY SMART ELLIS formerly of Dauphine died in the USA at the age of 36. The funeral takes place tomorrow Friday May 4th at the United Community Baptist Church, Utica Avenue, Brooklyn, New York. The service begins at 7:00pm. Burial will on Saturday 5th at the Mt. West Cemetery, New Jersey.







