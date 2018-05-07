NATIONAL CLUB CRICKET RESULTS

There were victories for Team Rivals and FLOW Radcliffe in the National Club Cricket Championship yesterday.

Team Rivals defeated Smashers by 6 wickets at Arnos Vale (2).

The scores: Smashers made 184 off 34-overs; O-ZIOC Williams 33, Cosmus Hackshaw 26, Ronaldo Scott 20; Deighton Butler 5 for 62, Olanzo Jackson 2 for 30.

Team Rivals 185 for 4 off 30.2-overs; Cody Horne 60, Anson Latchman 59, and Sunil Ambris back from injury 41 not out; Javid Harry 2 for 41.

FLOW Radcliffe made light work of their sister team Radcliffe Too, who played with a minimum of seven players, to win by 9 wickets.

The scores: Radcliffe Too 85 off 16.3-overs; Shorn Browne 31, Zan Da Breo; Ritchie 3 for 30.

FLOW Radcliffe 86 for 1 off 7.5-overs; Gidron Pope 46, Romario Pierre 29.







