The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and a team from the three visiting ships of the Brazilian Navy played to a goalless draw in a Friendly Football match at the Grammar School Playing Field yesterday afternoon.

The match was watched by Acting Commissioner of Police, Colin John and Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police, Frankie Joseph.

The match was organized by the Breakaway Masters Organisation, along with Assistant Superintendent of Police, Richard Browne.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related