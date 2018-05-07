SCOTIABANK KIDDY CRICKET FESTIVAL

The last Preliminary round of matches in the Scotiabank Kiddy Cricket Skills Festival will take place today at the Clive Tannis Hard Court in Port Elizabeth Bequia for Primary Schools on that Island.

Seven Schools have already made it through to the Finals; Chateaubelair Methodist, Cane End Government, Fair Hall Government, Sion Hill Government, Park Hill Government, the Buccament/Dubois Government and the Georgetown Primary.

The Finals will take place this Wednesday 9th May at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.







