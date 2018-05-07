SENIOR NATIONAL MEN’S SQUASH RESULTS

Veteran player, James Bentick defeated Paul Cyrus 11-4, 11-4, 11-9 on Saturday at the National Squash Center at Paul’s Avenue in Kingstown to win the veteran Senior National Men’s Squash Singles Title.

Telbert Samuel won by default over Collin Alexander to clinch the third place.

In the Mixed Open; Junior Number (1) player, Kai Bentick defeated Jules Snagg 11-7, 7-11, 11-1, 15-13 in the Championship Match.

Mikal Quashie defeated Bradley Glasgow 9-11, 11-6, 11-6, 11-7 taking 5th Place, and Omari Wilson took 3rd place winning by default over Jason Doyle.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be hosting the Senior OECS Championship from 17th to 20th May at the National Squash Center Paul’s Avenue.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related