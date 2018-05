Sion Hill Masters, on the back of a brace from Wayne Matthews and one each from Osbourne Richards and Jerald Stapleton, beat Roseau One, 4-3 last Thursday at the Sion Hill Playing Field, in the Sion Hill Inter-Village Championship.

Delano Webb, scored all three goals for Roseau One.

At the same venue this afternoon, Village will clash with Mala Village at 4:30.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related