FLOW NATIONAL NETBALL RESULTS

At the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose, Under-16s and French Verandah X-CEED chalked up victories yesterday afternoon in the FLOW National Netball Championships.

In Division (3), the Under-16s squeezed past X-CEED Sports Club 19-17, and French Verandah X-CEED whipped the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (2) 97-17 in a Division (2) encounter.

This afternoon at 5:00, Blue Horizon Pacers will square-off with Nice Radio Clinchers in the 3rd Division, and Q-Tech Solution Netters will come against SVG General Services Strikers at 5:45. Both matches will also be played at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.







