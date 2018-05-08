NLA BAGGA T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET RESULTS

Warriors, Surprizers, Dr. Thomas Injectors and the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force advanced to the semi-finals of the National Lotteries Authority Barrouallie Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship following quarter-final victories last weekend at the Keartons Playing Field.

Warriors defeated Prisons Department by 6 wickets. The scores: Prisons Department 70 off 14.3-overs; O’Keife Andrews 21, Stein Joseph 16; Jamal Williams 2 for 4, Winston Holder 2 for 13.

Warriors 72 for 4 off 16-overs; Marcus Hacksahw 28, Akeil Mason 19.

Dr. Thomas Injectors gained a 4-wicket win over Challengers. The scores: Challengers 57 off 17.4-overs; Damian Allen 3 for 10, Wendell Corridon 3 for 19, Dr. Thomas Injectors 58 for 6 off 17.1-overs; Kerwyn Browne 3 for 9.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force beat Questelles Police Youth Club by 32 runs.

The scores: Police 146 off 20-overs; Gerald Gould 37, Bristnol Scott 32; Gareth Gould 3 for 11, Kemron Williams 2 for 5, Carl Thomas 2 for 17, Questelles Police Youth Club 114 for 8 off 20-overs; Atnel Ash 35; Maxian Richardson 2 for 13, Kenroy Martin 2 for 19.

Surprizers won by default over Clinchers.

The semi-finals will be played this weekend. On Saturday afternon, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will clash with Surprizers at 2:30, and on Sunday morning Dr. Thomas Injectors will take on Warriors at 10:00.







