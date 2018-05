In the Sion Hill Inter-Village Football Championship, PE-REK Ash and Jonte James scored a goal each at the Sion Hill Playing Field yesterday afternoon to give Top Village a 2-nil win over Mala Village.

The Championship will continue tomorrow at 4:30, when Sion Hill Masters play against Walvaroo (2) also at the Sion Hill Playing Field.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related