There were victories yesterday for Blue Horizon Pacers and SVG General Services Strikers in the FLOW National Netball Championships at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.

In Division (3), Blue Horizon Pacers defeated Nice Radio Clinchers 30-12, and SVG General Services Strikers beat Q-Tech Solution Netters 46-39 in the 2nd Division.

The Championship will continue tomorrow also at the Kingstown Netball Centre at New Montrose.







