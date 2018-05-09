SCOTIABANK KIDDY FESTIVAL FINALS

The Scotiabank Kiddy Cricket Skills Festival Finals took place this morning at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex at 9:00.

Eight Primary Schools, Cane End Government, Kingstown/Stoney Grounds Government, Sion Hill Primary and Georgetown Government will compete in Group “A”.

The Chateaubelair Government, Park Hill Government, Fair Hall Government and the Buccament/Dubois Primary School will contest Group “B”.

The two top finishers in each Group will advance to the semi-finals, with the winners moving on to the Grand Finale. The Presentation Ceremony will follow the Grand Finals immediately.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related