ARNOS VALE NEW BASKETBALL CLUB

A new Basketball Club, the Arnos Vale Basketball Club (AVBC) has been formed with the aim of encouraging and enabling the community’s involvement in Sports.

Winston Snagg is the Club’s first President, with Mark Providence, Vice President, Roosevelt Trent, Secretary, Augustus John, Treasurer, and Junior Lee, Public Relations Officer.

The Club plans to organize the Arnos Vale Basketball Championship to be staged from 13th May to 12th June at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

The Opening matches will feature Bequia against South Rivers, and Petit Bordel versus the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.







