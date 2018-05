Biabou F.C defeated Joppers F.C 5-1 yesterday afternoon in the Hairoun Biabou Football League at the Biabou Playing Field.

In another match, Pride and Joy (1) beat Sparta F.C (2) 4-nil in the Floodlit Knockout.

At the same venue this afternoon, Pride and Joy (2) will meet Brotherhood F.C in a League match at 4:30.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related