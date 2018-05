Two matches will be played this afternoon in the FLOW National Netball Championships at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.

In the 3rd Division, Island Blends Success Radio will meet New Era Pepper Stars at 5:00, and, Island Blends Maple will oppose National Properties Netters in the 2nd Division at 5:45.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related