Yesterday afternoon in the Hairoun Biabou Football League, Walvaroo City hammered Biabou FC 6-1 at the Biabou Playing Field.

On Saturday, Hairoun Grove Street Ballers and Mozambique Boys played to a 2-2 draw, and Cane End Gunners won by default over Sparta F.C (2).

This afternoon, Joppers F.C and Mt. Grenan will square-off 4:30 at the Biabou Playing Field.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related