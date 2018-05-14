FLOW NATIONAL NETBALL RESULTS

In the FLOW National Netball Championships, Island Blends Maple and Maple (4) recorded 2nd Division victories over the weekend at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.

Island Blends Maple defeated Nice Radio Clinchers 60-39 and Maple (4) won by default over Nice Radio Clinchers.

At the same venue this afternoon, Blue Horizon Pacers will face Prime Consulting 3J’s Valley Strikers at 5:00, in the 3rd Division, and Metrocint General Insurance Maple will clash with Dennisford Foster ASCO in Division (1) at 5:45.







