The Arnos Vale Basketball Championship opened last weekend at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex, when Northern Boys and Arnos Vale Heat Seekers won the opening matches.

Northern Boys defeated Trinity Medical School 70-45, and Arnos Vale Heat Seekers beat the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force United 80-39.

At the same venue this afternoon this afternoon, Calliaqua United will take on Blue Chip (1), and Arnos Vale Heat Seekers (B) will clash with St. James Medical School.







