ARNOS VALE BASKETBALL RESULTS

There were victories yesterday for Calliaqua United and MAV-RIX in the Arnos Vale Basketball Championship at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

Calliaqua United defeated Blue Chip (1) 51-47. Glen Smith scored 15 points for Calliaqua United, while Keiston Bailey converted 17 points for Blue Chip (1).

MAV-RIX beat Blue Chip (2) 108-41, with Kendol Cumberbatch (30 points) leading the scoring for MAV-RIX, and Jaheim Campbell scoring 15 points for Blue Chip (2).

Two games will be played today. At 6:00, Blue Chip (1) will meet Northern Boys, and the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force United will oppose Arnos Vale Heat Seekers (2) at 7:30.







