NLA NEIL WILLIAMS T20 CRICKET RESULTS

Police (1) and E and J Construction North Windward Youths won their matches last weekend in the National Lotteries Authority Neil Williams Twenty/20 Cricket Championship.

Police (1) defeated Victors (2) by 50 runs at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

The scores: Police (1) 205 for 6 off 20-overs; Mc Leon Williams 35, Parnell Browne 26; Denis Byam 3 for 28, Keyshore Shallow 2 for 43.

Victors (2) 155 for 5 off 20-overs; Keyshore Shallow 46 not out, Denis Byam 34, Dwayne Williams 28; Vertil Davis 2 for 27.

In the other match, E and J Construction North Windward Youths beat a depleted seven-member, Radcliffe Too by 65 runs at the Stubbs Playing Field.

The scores: E and J Construction North Windward Youths 135 for 6 off 15-overs; Shelwyn Baptiste 31, Venold Da Souza 28, Emroy Baptiste 21; Kensley Joseph 2 for 21, Coby Da Breo 2 for 22.

Radcliffe Too 76 off 10.5-overs; Kensley Joseph 38; Danwin Baptiste 2 for 14, Delanzo Lavia 2 for 29.

The Championship will continue this weekend.







