Walvaroo (1) registered a 3-1 victory over Roseau (2) in yesterday afternoon’s match of the Sion Hill Village Football Championship at the Sion Hill Playing Field.

Dorian Dallaway, Enrique Millington and an own goal accounted for Walvaroo (1)’s victory, while Najee Farrell scored for Roseau (2).

At the same venue this afternoon, Village will battle with Roseau (1) at 4:30.







