TEAM ATHLETICS SVG 5K ROAD RACE RESULTS

Junior Ashton of Excel Sports Club won last weekend’s JAMPRO Entertainment 5K Road Race from the Sion Hill Intersection through Edinboro, finishing at Ottley Hall. Ashton’s time was 17 minutes, 0.28 seconds. Second was Akani Slater of IT DAT Sports Club in 17 minutes, 27.68 seconds.

The other results were: Women’s Division.

1st Linda McDowall of IT DAT Sports Club in 19 minutes, 52.36 seconds.

2nd-Shantel Compton of Police Training School in 29 minutes, 50.81 seconds.

3rd-Rochelle Glasgow of the SVG Coast Guard Services in 32 minutes, 09.28 seconds.

Men’s Under-20:

1st-Desroy Jordan of the Georgetown Secondary School in 18 minutes, 41.28 seconds.

2nd-Handel Roban of the St. Vincent Grammar School in 19 minutes, 46.35 seconds.

3rd-Enriko Wilson of the Sandy Bay Secondary School in 19 minutes, 50-53 seconds.

Women’s Under-20:

1st-Tamara Woodley of IT DAT Sports Club in 25 minutes, 31.93 seconds.

2nd-Keifer Bailey of IT DAT Sports Club in 25 minutes, 45.31 seconds.

3rd-Odesha John of Dr. JP Eustace Memorial Secondary School.

Masters Men:

1st-Roger Young in 22 minutes, 44.03 seconds.

2nd-Junior Garrick in 24 minutes, 37.03 seconds.

Masters Women:

1st-Norma Laurent in 55 minutes, 46.00 seconds.

Community Division:

1st-Harris Grant of Edinboro in 22 minutes, 18.31 seconds.

2nd-Lemron Mason of Ottley Hall in 19 minutes, 54.31 seconds.







